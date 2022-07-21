Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

