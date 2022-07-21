Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $64.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

