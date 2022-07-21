Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,787,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.