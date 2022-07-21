Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,787,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.