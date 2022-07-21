Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.