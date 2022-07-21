Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

