Leverj Gluon (L2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Leverj Gluon has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. One Leverj Gluon coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Leverj Gluon has a total market cap of $418,968.96 and $422.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.
Leverj Gluon Coin Profile
Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,538,023 coins and its circulating supply is 309,526,721 coins. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leverj Gluon is www.leverj.io. The official message board for Leverj Gluon is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.
Leverj Gluon Coin Trading
