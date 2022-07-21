Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,995,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,000. O-I Glass accounts for about 2.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.