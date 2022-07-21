Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $543,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD opened at $254.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

