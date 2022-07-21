Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.