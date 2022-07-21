Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 30,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of AES by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 129,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

