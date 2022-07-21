Levolution (LEVL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,072.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.85 or 0.99969790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

