Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 65,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.