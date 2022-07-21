LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

