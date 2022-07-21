Lightstreams 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 68.2% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $428,677.27 and approximately $120.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

