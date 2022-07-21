Linear Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

