LiquidApps Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,271.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $540,298.25 and approximately $2,271.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

