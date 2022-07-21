Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.56 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $180.56 million and approximately $527,554.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.79 or 1.00319470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 176,160,469 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

