Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.85 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $279.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average of $300.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

