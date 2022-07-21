Lloyd Park LLC Invests $272,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.97. 12,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

