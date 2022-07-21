Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

