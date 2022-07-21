Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

