Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.