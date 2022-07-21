Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $191.03 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.