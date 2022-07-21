LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $7,316.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.52 or 1.00066357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

