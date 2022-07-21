Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $402.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $302.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

