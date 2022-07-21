LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

