LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $218.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

