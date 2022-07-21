LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $779.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $721.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

