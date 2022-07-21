LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.