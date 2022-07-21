LVW Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.20.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

