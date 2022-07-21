MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Up 0.9 %

MGNX stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.