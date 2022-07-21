Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,193,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

