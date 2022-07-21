Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 935.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.12 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.