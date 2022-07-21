Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

