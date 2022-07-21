Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.