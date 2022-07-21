Maecenas Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $41,760.41 and approximately $9.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.96 or 1.00043392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. "

