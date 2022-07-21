Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGEGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAGE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Magellan Gold

(Get Rating)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

See Also

