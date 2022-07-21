Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Up 31.7% in June

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

