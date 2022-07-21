Magnolia Oil & Gas’ (MGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

