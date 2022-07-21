Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 5,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Malayan Banking Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

