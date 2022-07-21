MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 171,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,168,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
MannKind Trading Down 7.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $868.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
