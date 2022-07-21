MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 171,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,168,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.