ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.