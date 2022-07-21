Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS MGDPF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,920. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.