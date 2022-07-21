Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 5.3 %

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

