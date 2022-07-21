MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03, RTT News reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $267.41 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 72.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.