Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0127

Marlin (POND) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

