Martin Incledon Blair Buys 10,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Incledon Blair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,072.33).

Cake Box Stock Performance

LON CBOX traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 193 ($2.31). 93,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,601. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of £77.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.40.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cake Box Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

