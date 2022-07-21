Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $325.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

