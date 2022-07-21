Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after buying an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

MAS opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

