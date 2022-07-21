Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Shares of MA traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.41. 24,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,319. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $334.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

