Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $341.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day moving average is $349.47. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

